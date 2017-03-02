User Rating: 0 / 5

Over the years as a entertainment journalist I have received queries as to shows which highlight South Africa’s musical heritage… and, Richard’s Supper Stage and Bistro (cnr Main and Glengariff Roads, Sea Point) have come up with the winning recipe, in more ways than one

Brainchild of South African empresario – Richard Loring (best known for his production ‘African Footprint) and long-time friend and business associate – Roland Seidel, ‘Kaapse Stories’ is a permanent feature of Richard’s Supper Stage and Bistro. This is supper theatre at its best – not only are the patrons taken into the heart of the Cape’s cultural heritage through stories and song, but they are able to dine on a sumptuous feast of completely South African cuisine.

Richard’s comprises two distinctly separate sections – the Bistro which faces the main road offering an a la carte menu and the Supper Theatre which has its entrance on the side street. Here one is greeted with aplomb and as you climb the stairs, you are surrounded by a photographic history of District Six – a vibrant sector in the history of the Cape which originally comprised ‘a mixed community of freed slaves, merchants, artisans, labourers and immigrants’ (extract from the District Six Museum). Sadly, the apartheid era saw families (dating back to the inception of the Sixth Municipal District of Cape Town in 1867) being forcibly removed from the area to the barren Cape Flats… and this extremely rich heritage began to dissipate.

This is where Richard’s ‘Kaapse Stories’ steps in with its vivid, exhilarating, compressed history expressed through narrative, song and dance… and, if your palate has been whet and you would like to know more, you can then visit the District Six Museum at 25A Buitenkamp Street (Open Mondays- Saturdays 9am – 4pm). But, I digress! In fact, 'Kaapse Stories' has been twice awarded 'Best Cape Cultural Experience' by Lilizela Tourism Awards and has twice been the recipient of Trip Advisor's 'Certificate of Excellence'.

“Kaapse Stories is jammed with unique humour, intoxicating rhythms and soulful songs which celebrate our rainbow nation,” states Roland Seidel. Patrons will follow the Kleintjies family and their journey told through songs in English, Afrikaans and iSiXhosa.

One of the beauties of supper theatre is the fact that you can wine and dine without having to hurry through your meal to timeously arrive at your next location. At Richard’s ‘Kaapse Stories’ intertwines with the buffet… and, yes, indeed, they explain each of the dishes and why they were chosen to represent this colourful history. The ticket price of R450 includes the meal as well as a welcome drink of orange juice or sparkling wine (the South African version of ‘champagne’).

Waiting on your table is a salad as well as a bread basket; a plated starter of traditional Cape foods such as snoek (fish) pate, samoosas (a spicy Indian triangle-shaped pastry with a variety of fillings) and grilled vegetables… and this is merely the beginning! At interval the buffet awaits offering the freshest catch of the day with the Cape Malay touch – many of the Cape Malay community make their living as fishermen (pop down to Hout Bay to see for yourselves); vegetable and rice breyani; chicken and prawn curry; a classic beef fillet as well as a selection of vegetable dishes. The dessert which follows later is plated and contains a South African favourite Milk Tart, Malva Pudding, a koeksister (a plaited cake which is drenched in ginger-flavoured syrup) and a fruit skewer. Guaranteed there is no way that you will leave the venue with your stomach growling with hunger!

The performance begins at 7:30pm and concludes at 10pm. To book contact 0214344497/ 0214331340 or visit Richard’s to find out more. (The venue is also available for conferencing and events).