Written by Ailsa Windsor

An iconic hotel with spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, the President Hotel welcomes visitors to Cape Town with open arms and friendly exuberant members of staff, all of whom are willing to go that extra mile to ensure that their visitors receive five-star treatment

It’s no secret that international visitors flock to Cape Town, often as their first port of call, while domestic tourism certainly doesn’t fall far behind especially with respect to business. Flanked by Table Mountain with its magnificent cloud tablecloth, white beaches and cool Atlantic sea-front providing a home to whales, dolphins and so much more, the City of Cape Town provides a plethora of entertainment and leisure activities. Therefore, when it comes to choosing a hotel it’s wise to find accommodation which is suitably positioned offering easy access to the beaches, transport and events.

The Four-Star President Hotel situated in Bantry Bay ticks all the boxes: 24-hour airport shuttle; magnificent views of the ocean, Table Mountain and Lion’s Head; child-care facilities should they be needed; easy access to transport and the beach… and, this sets it apart from many of the other hotels, each room not only has its own refrigerator, but also a microwave and a kitchenette – this means that you could self-cater should you so wish.

However, on that point, I don’t believe that many will as the hotel has a newly renovated deli - the Botany Café which places a firm focus on fresh farm/garden produce; the Terrace menu has also undergone a transformation with an exciting a la carte dining experience; or you can partake of the various buffets on offer.

A love of food

Executive Chef – Craig Paterson, is responsible for revamping the menus and introducing culinary delights which are healthy, seasonal but still totally indulgent. For him, food is a lifestyle and not merely a job and to this end he enjoys extracting maximum flavor from each of the ingredients. As he states when he crafts a dish: “You have to understand how food works… it’s a lot like fashion, so it’s important to stay with the trends.”

He is firmly on the path to “restoring the President back to its former glory” and to this end realises that his staff-members must receive on-going training to place them a notch above the rest with respect to customer service, while at the same time continuously garnering new knowledge.

Craig’s love of food and attention to detail certainly came to the fore during me stay at the President… it was a ray of sunshine in my otherwise dreadful year (one which I would not ever like to repeat)! Not, only was I greeted by an exquisite cheese platter as I entered my room, but there was also a bottle of magnificent red wine (bottled in the Cape, of course)… and as I settled in there was a knock at the door and a smiling waiter delivered a thermos jug of hot chocolate – yummy!

Rooms with a view

The President Hotel has a complement of 349 rooms over six floors all of which have a view – either the sea or the mountains… and there is an accommodation solution for everyone. There are two-bedroom apartments; single apartments; double or twin-bed rooms; and even suited with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, should they be needed. In addition, cribs/infants beds can be provided at no additional cost – the only surcharge would be if babysitting services were needed.

All-in-all, however, it was the attention to service which stood out for me – absolutely nothing was too much trouble and every staff-member went the additional mile … and always with a smile!

Situated at 4 Alexander Road, Bantry Bay, the President Hotel should definitely considered when you are planning your travel itinerary… and, if you need any additional incentive they are so proud of their super-fast WiFi – according to staff-members it’s the fastest you will find in the City. True! I was impressed!