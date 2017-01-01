Details Category: Interesting People Written by Ailsa Windsor

CEO of Lime Crime cosmetics - Doe Deere believes that cosmetics and makeup are not only meant to make you look great physically, but also express what you feel. This is the first of what we hope to be a series of beauty articles

Doe believes that appropriate makeup is not defined by what makes you appear great or a natural beauty. To her, natural beauty is determined by what makes you feel right. It is from this belief that she drew her inspiration to start her business in 2008 where she created a line of cruelty-free and unique cosmetics. In addition, Doe Deere supports other women and to this end, empowers them to achieve their goals. Here are some factors of success that she believes every entrepreneur should observe.

Tips for a Successful Business with Doe Deere

Find your passion

There is nothing that boosts a business more than one’s passion. This is because, despite the hard work that you put into the job, you don’t get bored. When you are doing something about which you're passionate, there is always room for innovation, says Doe. It is, therefore, important to consider what you’re passionate about before settling on what your venture should be.

Use what you have and expand it

Doe Deere adds that whatever path you choose to follow, at some point, you will have to grow. It is, therefore, important that you are flexible about accommodating the changes. Also, she states, it is advisable to start with something you know and use it as a foundation to build your business. This is because it’s an even harder slog to begin with a brand new task and learn new skills at the same time – this will be sure to slow you down!

Be Tough when faced with Challenges

Many people are overcome by problems in the first stages and opt to give up, states Doe. She advises you to sit down; evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of every solution; and decide what path to follow. There are no businesses without challenges – EVERY business faces challenges at all stages of its ‘life’.

Be Ready to Learn

You are probably not the first person to venture into the kind of business upon which you are about to embark. Seek those individuals who are experienced in this field and talk to them. Learn from their mistakes. This also prepares you for the challenges you are likely to face. Apart from learning, this is a great source of inspiration. The other source of knowledge comes from your pool of employees and clients. Be sure to build good relationships with them; learn from their suggestions and their advice.

Be a wise risk taker

If you don’t follow the career path of your choice, you will never know how and where it would have taken – you have to try it out! The greatest obstacle to success is fear, Doe Deere stresses. At some point, every successful business person you know has had to take a risk. However, you need to evaluate the risks of the project and be prepared to solve problems they arise. Always have a back-up plan to avoid disappointment, she adds.

Doe Deere is the founder and CEO of Lime Crime make up. She is one of the entrepreneurs that you can learn from as far as the topic of success is concerned. She is well known for her free-spirited spirit that she employees in her business – keep an eye out for further articles on this site.

