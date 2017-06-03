User Rating: 0 / 5

Saturday 3 June 2017

Saturday 3 June 2017 sees the hosting of the first Fitch & Leedes 'Gin & Tonic Festival' at Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga (Durban - opposite Gateway Shopping Centre)

Bringing together food, music and the biggest variety of gin to be seen in Durban (15 assorted brands), organisers - Rowan Clelland and Jared Wilson, believe that they have plenty to whet visitors' appetites.

Upon arrival visitors will receive a limited edition branded glass as well as a 'Rate Your Gin' booklet which will also act as a guide through the Festival. Having your booklet stamped at each of the stands & handing it in at the office on site (on completion) you could stand to win some amazing prizes including a yer's supply of gin and tonic.

For gin enthusiasts, this event is a must - choose between a Gin and Tonic taster or a mixologist's special complete with garnish and then relax on the lawns to enjoy the music and the fabulous Durban winter air.

The Gus Brown Band, 5 talented musicians fromWarner Beach, will provides a mix of funky folk original music to complete the ambiance.

Cost: R130pp (limited tickets available) Book through Web Tickets

For more information visit gandtfest . PLEASE NOTE: This event is for strictly over 18s. Drink responsibly and organise a lift home!