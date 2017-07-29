User Rating: 0 / 5

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) which will be hosting the fifth ACT/UJ Creative Conference 27-29 July 2017 is calling for proposals for 20-minute presentations

In order to create a meaningful arts curriculum which is relevant to students in the 21st Century changes need to take place in the way the arts are understood and taught - this is the aim of the #CREATIVEUPRISING Conference which is to take place on the UJ Kingsway Campus 27-29 July will be presented by the Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) and UJ Arts & Culture (Division of FADA) in partnership with SAMRO Foundation.

The ACT | UJ #CREATIVEUPRISING Conference seeks to re-claim a relevant identity for South African arts education. It will reference past conversations, new and existing research, and innovative arts teaching practices. It will bring together key stakeholders involved in basic, tertiary, virtual and informal education and training. Through inviting school teachers, learners, academics, students, arts practitioners, organisations and policymakers the conference will provide an important opportunity to engage in a progressive dialogue that will allow multiple voices to be heard on an equal platform.

With transformation of the arts curriculum in mind, ACT and UJ Arts & Culture invite proposals for 20-minute presentations at the ACT | UJ #CREATIVEUPRISING 2017 Conference. Presentations may include but are not limited to essays, photographic essays, graphic interventions, new media, disruptions and performances.

Please submit a ONE page proposal containing the following information: title of presentation, full names, contact details and affiliation of presenter(s), 300-500 word abstract or plan as well as any additional equipment needed. Please e-mail proposals to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 18 April 2017. Successful applicants will be contacted via email.

Themes to be explored

Among the arts education topics that will be explored #CREATIVEUPRISING is inviting proposals for presentations that deal with the following themes:

#CriticalPractice - What is a decolonised arts education? What is the relationship of decolonisation and Africanisation in arts education?

#PracticeWhatWePreach - How do we go about teaching a decolonised arts curriculum? What are the practical implications for teaching a decolonised curriculum?

#WhoseCultureIsItAnyway? - What role does culture play in a decolonised art curriculum?

#AccessibleArtsEducation - In what ways can we extend access to arts education within South African and across Africa?

#WokeArts - What is the relationship between academia, activism and art?

#CreativeNetworks - How can arts educators across all basic, tertiary and informal sectors collaborate more effectively? In what ways can we build networks of arts educators across Africa?

#ArtsEducationMatters - Can the arts be used as a social transformational tool and can it succeed in transcending or dismantling barriers to representation?