Come and browse through Troubadour, and take away a piece or two of Durban history as the sale begins on Friday 17 March from 1pm - 292 Jan Smuts Highway, Mayville, Durban

It's not often that GoingPlacesSA posts information of closing down sales, but the passing of Troubadour's founder - Peter Gardner in May 2016, marked the end of a truly iconic source of theatrical costumes which have graced many a stage over the years - not to mention fancy dress parties.

Efforts have been made to keep Peter’s legacy going over the last few months, but without his expertise and mechanical knowledge as regards cartoon character creation, it has proved impossible... and so the doors must close after a three-decade existence.

The building has to be vacated by the end of March, and the only way to move everything out is by means of an “EVERYTHING MUST GO” clearance sale at rock-bottom prices. There are over 6 000 costumes and outfits up for sale, along with the tools of the trade – sewing machines, fabric, props, sound equipment and much more – far too many items to mention individually.

SALE DATES AND TIMES

Starting FRIDAY 17th MARCH from 1pm. Open Mondays to Fridays 9am to 5pm, Saturdays 9am to noon.

Address: 292 Jan Smuts Highway, Mayville, Durban.

Phone: 0312092817/8

"Please spread the word, then come and browse through Troubadour, and take away a piece or two of Durban history. You’ll be amazed at the range of items available!"