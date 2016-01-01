uShaka Marine World invite you to “Party like a Monster” this Halloween, at The Monster Ball.

uShaka Marine World and His Highness, the Monster Prince, invite you to “Party like a Monster” this Halloween, at The Monster Ball.

The presence of our delightful little KZN “monsters” are formally requested this October for trick or treating fun, a scary aquarium tour and, to end the night in true uShaka Halloween style, the chance to watch our dolphins performing in “The Monster Ball”.

On a dark stormy night, Witch Snotbags, accompanied by her penguin side kick, is planning to capture all of the uShaka Monsters. These goodie two shoes creatures come out every night to clean up the beaches.

On Saturday, October 29 and on Sunday, October 30, all monsters will meet for the annual Monster Ball, it is the last chance Witch Snotbags has to put an end to the monsters.

Meanwhile, on the other side of uShaka’s Monster Bay, Shriekerella is getting her two sisters, Hocus and Pocus, ready for the Monster Ball.

Hocus and Pocus have their eyes on the Monster Prince and will try all the tricks in the book to keep Shriekerella at home. Will Shriekerella get to the ball? Will Hocus and Pocus get the Monster Prince all to themselves? Will this be the last Monster Ball ever? Everything will be revealed at The uShaka Monster Ball!

The Monster Ball is written and directed by Gill Brunings, showcasing choreography by Nicole Theunissen and featuring Jono Johansen, from The Voice, as the Monster Prince.

Throughout the frightening October month, be sure to catch our weekend parades, as well as uShaka’s Village Walk Monster Sale where you can view our hair-raising Halloween décor too.

Wear your Halloween best and join us either on Saturday, October 29 or on Sunday, October 30 with registration starting at 15h00pm, then at 16h30pm, when the impish trick or treat fun starts!  

Tickets are limited at R130pp, so book online today at www.ushakamarineworld.co.za or call 0313288000 during office hours.

