14 Nov - 30 Dec: Dracula is this year's ault festive treat at Club Altitude, Silver Avenue, Stamford Hill, Durban. Performances Tues to Sat 7:30pm

For two decades the Durban Adult Panto has been a feature of the Festive Season – a reason to let your hair down and party the night away watching a show which took a traditional fairy tale and turned it upside down and inside out to reveal a very naughty underbelly. Now in its 21st year the Adult Panto gets an extra bite!

This festive season, the Adult Panto will again be staged in the quaint supper theatre venue On Stage @ Altitude situated in Silver Ave, Stamford Hill. It guarantees a fabulous evening of light-hearted entertainment before partying the night away in the venue which transforms before your very eyes into a dance floor. The coloured strobes from the venue extend over Silver Avenue to reflect on the walls of the buildings opposite; the bustle of the normally active road is serene and your vehicles are quite safe under the watchful eyes of a car-guard or two, so that you can truly forget your cares and chuckle away at the on-stage antics.

Over the past 20 years the Panto has been based on a traditional fairy tale but, this year, the script has been captured by the fairy tale of the Rainbow Nation. Be prepared for an experience with an edgy and a tantalising bite! Simply entitled ‘DRACULA’, the Adult Panto team has created a potjie filled with delicious South African flavours spiced with sarcasm, innuendo and naughty jokes.

Anthony Stonier, in his 20th Adult Panto, is ready to suck you dry with laughter as Count(ess) Dracula! We guarantee every fe(male) will swoon over his legs and be willing, not only to be courted by his melodic voice, but die for his bite! Thomie Holtzhausen – Adult Panto director and scriptwriter, celebrates a decade with the team, also appears on stage in a variety of roles. Joining them is the talented Jaziel Vaughánn who returns to the panto stage with all the aplomb of a carnival minstrel; Kerry-Lee McKibben with her sultry voice; and the comedic antics of Mpilo Nzimande, guaranteeing an escape from life.

There is no restriction on the food being brought into the venue, but all liquid refreshments must be purchased from Club Altitude's bar.

Cost is R140pp. Tables seat 8 and there are only 10 tables in the venue.

To reserve your seats or for further information contact Ailsa of GoingPlacesSA on 0718205617 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Booking is now also available on Quicket