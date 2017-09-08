User Rating: 0 / 5

Please Rate Vote 1 Vote 2 Vote 3 Vote 4 Vote 5

Details Category: Theatre Written by Ailsa Windsor

For the first time Durban-based choreographer, director and performer - Daisy Spencer, has taken on the mantle of directing the annual Young Performers' Project (YPP) - a project which provides access to the workings of a theatrical performance for school-goers - both on the stage and behind the scenes. The 2017 production is the ever-popular 'Footloose'

The 2017 Young Performers Project sees Daisy Spencer as both the director and choreographer working together with co-choreographer Jarryd Watson and Des Govender as vocal coach, Dawn Selby is MD, with live music from The Reals. YPP veteran director - Themi Venturas takes on the mantle of production supervisor.

'Footloose, the musical' was adapted from the 1984 film version starring Kevin Bacon as Ren and John Lithgow as Rev Shaw Moore, by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. [Not only was the original screenplay written by Dean Pitchford, but he also penned the lyrics.] In 1998, the stage adaptation premiered becoming a hit in Broadway and on the West End.

The YPP version taking to the stage this year is according to Themi Venturas, not to be missed! "We are delighted to be reviving such a topical story as Footloose. When it was staged in 2014 we had a short run, and many performances were sold out, and we had a sense that people wanted more – so we are doing it again – staging it in a slightly different more contemporary way with the addition of Jarryd’s new choreographic ideas, new leads and a mostly new cast."

YPP ensures that learners based in Durban and its surrounds get a taste of working in the professional musical theatre arena. Of the hundreds who auditioned, a cast of 25 were chosen at auditions. Some of the learners even traelled from the Skhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale to participate. Rehearsals are in full swing, with the cast meeting every weekend until the opening night. The project not only promotes discipline and develops confidence, but provides an opportunity to make life-long friendships, and to learn a huge amount from the professionals.

Without the following sponsors the YPP wouldn't take place, so the cast and the production team extend their thanks to RCL Foods through their 'Do More Foundation', Black Coffee, Snazzi Events and UKZN’s Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

Venue

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre UKZN

Dates

8 – 17 Sept 2017.

Times

Tues – Sat 7pm; Sat and Sun at 2.30pm

Tickets

R100pp (Tue – Wed) & R150pp full price R130 OAP and scholars (Thur – Sun)

Preview: Friday 8 August: R75