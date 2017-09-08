theatre-a

Young Performers' Project: Footloose

User Rating: 0 / 5

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Details
Category: Theatre
Written by Ailsa Windsor

For the first time Durban-based choreographer, director and performer - Daisy Spencer, has taken on the mantle of directing the annual Young Performers' Project (YPP) - a project which provides access to the workings of a theatrical performance for school-goers - both on the stage and behind the scenes. The 2017 production is the ever-popular 'Footloose'

The 2017 Young Performers Project sees Daisy Spencer as both the director and choreographer working together with co-choreographer Jarryd Watson and Des Govender as vocal coach, Dawn Selby is MD, with live music from The Reals. YPP veteran director - Themi Venturas takes on the mantle of production supervisor.

'Footloose, the musical' was adapted from the 1984 film version starring Kevin Bacon as Ren and John Lithgow as Rev Shaw Moore, by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. [Not only was the original screenplay written by Dean Pitchford, but he also penned the lyrics.] In 1998, the stage adaptation premiered becoming a hit in Broadway and on the West End.

The YPP version taking to the stage this year is according to Themi Venturas, not to be missed! "We are delighted to be reviving such a topical story as Footloose. When it was staged in 2014 we had a short run, and many performances were sold out, and we had a sense that people wanted more – so we are doing it again – staging it in a slightly different more contemporary way with the addition of Jarryd’s new choreographic ideas, new leads and a mostly new cast."

YPP ensures that learners based in Durban and its surrounds get a taste of working in the professional musical theatre arena. Of the hundreds who auditioned, a cast of 25 were chosen at auditions. Some of the learners even traelled from the Skhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale to participate.  Rehearsals are in full swing, with the cast meeting every weekend until the opening night. The project not only promotes discipline and develops confidence, but provides an opportunity to make life-long friendships, and to learn a huge amount from the professionals.

Without the following sponsors the YPP wouldn't take place, so the cast and the production team extend their thanks to RCL Foods through their 'Do More Foundation', Black Coffee, Snazzi Events and UKZN’s Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

Venue

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre UKZN

Dates

8 – 17 Sept 2017.

Times

Tues – Sat 7pm; Sat and Sun at 2.30pm

Tickets

R100pp (Tue – Wed) & R150pp full price R130 OAP and scholars (Thur – Sun)

Preview: Friday 8 August:  R75

Subscribe

Get the latest news delivered to you by email. Subscribe now for great offers.
captcha 

facebook-icontwitter-iconrss-icon

Search our site

Latest News

More News

  • KZN Music Imbizo 2017: Keynote Speakers

    kznmusicimbizo2017-keynote-speakers

    The KZN Music Imbizo is slowly making its aims clear – to be the most important music business gathering in the continent. Proof? Three brilliant minds form part of the impressive programme as keynote speakers, Dr Sipho Sithole (Native Rhythms), Manthe Ribane (Performer) and Christine Semba (WOMEX) covering the themes:

     Read More
  • Imbokodo Jazz Festival celebrates South African Women

    imbokodojazzfestival2017

    Young musicians at the Imbokodo Jazz Festival on 12 August at the Durban Port Authority's N-Shed, are set to ensure that there are items which will appeal to younger audience members, in addition to the award-winning line-up. Such is the selection of jazz talent that it will cater to both

     Read More
  • 1
  • 2

Goingplacessa-logo

Going Places South Africa is your number one destination for all the best entertainment information on theatre, movies, dining, music and entertainment.
Do you live in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg and have no idea what to do or where to go? Are you a tourist in South Africa or intending to visit the country? GoingPlacesSA.com is your number one portal to entertainment and leisure in South Africa. Reviews on all the latest movies to open on South African screens; Gisele Turner's Green Kitchen Report is a MUST for vegetarians visiting Durban; theatre reviews and articles on Durban entertainment; and an updated event guide for information on events country-wide. Going Places provides information primarily on entertainment in Durban, but as we expand so will our base of information on movies, theatre, dining, motoring, music, happenings and of course - interviews with visiting stars, film-makers and more.

ContactUs

+27 (0)71 820 5617 (Tues - Sun) or (0) 31 561 2371 ext 126 (9am - 4pm Tues - Fri)
KZN Entertainment News & Reviews cc t/a GoingPlacesSA
 
Postnet Suite 335, Private Bag X10, Musgrave Road 4062
info@goingplacessa.co.za