Saving Grace: Seabrooke's September 2017
- Details
- Category: Theatre
- Written by Ailsa Windsor
Directed and written by James Jooste, 'Saving Grace' is the latest Blank Canvas Production to come to Seabrooke's Theatre (DHS) next month (September 2017)
What happens when life takes everythng you love away from you? This is the premise upon which Blank Canvas Productions' latest production is built.
The script which has been written and directed by James Jooste focuses on Grace who has been asked to take care of her best friend's grand-daughter - Zoe. At first the two don't see eye-to-eye, but time heals wounds and as they get to know one another a relationship is kindled.
"This is an opportunity to escape from reality and invest in an evening of theatrical entertainment," states James."Join Zoe (Lerato Xaba), Grace (Jill Sysum) and Zoe's beau - Parker (Daniel Levi), as they bring this comedy-drama to the stage."
Venue
Seabrooke's Theatre, DHS
Dates
7 - 17 September, 2017
Performances
- Thurs 7 Sept - 7:30pm
- Fri 8 Sept - 7:30pm
- Sat 9 Sept - 7:30pm
- Sun 10 Sept - 3pm
- Tues 12 Sept - 7:30pm
- Wed 13 Sept - 7:30pm
- Thurs 14 Sept - 7:30pm
- Fri 15 Sept - 7:30pm
- Sat 16 Sept - 7:30pm
- Sun 17 Sept - 3pm
Cost
R100pp (std) / R80pp(pens/student) For bulk bookings of 10+ contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.