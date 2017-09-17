User Rating: 0 / 5

Please Rate Vote 1 Vote 2 Vote 3 Vote 4 Vote 5

Details Category: Theatre Written by Ailsa Windsor

Directed and written by James Jooste, 'Saving Grace' is the latest Blank Canvas Production to come to Seabrooke's Theatre (DHS) next month (September 2017)

What happens when life takes everythng you love away from you? This is the premise upon which Blank Canvas Productions' latest production is built.

The script which has been written and directed by James Jooste focuses on Grace who has been asked to take care of her best friend's grand-daughter - Zoe. At first the two don't see eye-to-eye, but time heals wounds and as they get to know one another a relationship is kindled.

"This is an opportunity to escape from reality and invest in an evening of theatrical entertainment," states James."Join Zoe (Lerato Xaba), Grace (Jill Sysum) and Zoe's beau - Parker (Daniel Levi), as they bring this comedy-drama to the stage."

Venue

Seabrooke's Theatre, DHS

Dates

7 - 17 September, 2017

Performances

Thurs 7 Sept - 7:30pm

Fri 8 Sept - 7:30pm

Sat 9 Sept - 7:30pm

Sun 10 Sept - 3pm

Tues 12 Sept - 7:30pm

Wed 13 Sept - 7:30pm

Thurs 14 Sept - 7:30pm

Fri 15 Sept - 7:30pm

Sat 16 Sept - 7:30pm

Sun 17 Sept - 3pm

Cost

R100pp (std) / R80pp(pens/student) For bulk bookings of 10+ contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Reservations

Webtickets or Blank Canvas Productions