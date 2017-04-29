theatre-a

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH: SUPERB IN EVERY WAY!

User Rating: 0 / 5

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Details
Category: Theatre
Written by Gisele Turner

James-and-the-giant-peach-1

Kickstart’s production of David Wood’s dramatisation of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach opens a rare and exciting treasure trove of magical theatre for children. Exploring a huge range of theatrical techniques, Greg King’s meticulously envisioned and materialised production keeps youngsters riveted with enchanting scenes packed with surprises to delight the senses  (Photos by Val Adamson (from left): Belinda Henwood as evil Aunt Sponge; Bryan Hiles as James & Clare Mortimer as evil Aunt Spiker)

Taking young people to the theatre is a time-honoured way of introducing them to the culture of live entertainment; this has unaccountable value in terms of stimulating the imagination and creating lasting and satisfying artistic experiences to be stored in the impressionable memory. Moreover, it grooms and develops a taste for theatre which then makes theatre itself a viable outlet for creative expression and further guarantees work for artists in this field. Theatre for young people is a specific genre of theatre that encompasses a huge range of styles and approaches: Greg King’s production of James and the Giant Peach offers the full palate, making this production a truly enriching experience at every level.

It is a musical; it incorporates physical theatre and elements of pantomime. It includes a range of puppetry and some mask work; it combines narrative and dialogue. There is controlled audience participation.  Technically, it is brilliantly set, lit and costumed. The actors of all of the highest water, sailing through the demanding story line which zig-zags between the real, the fictional, the fantastical and the outrageous!     

 James and the Giant Peach was one of Roald Dahl’s first children’s books; like so many of his stories it skirts dangerous corners when dealing with the relationship between children and adults. The dreadful aunts Sponge and Spiker are the stuff of nightmares  - their harassing, bullying, undermining, and abusive treatment of the innocent orphan James  is both shocking and enormously funny. Sponge, the greedy fatty is played with delicious voracity by the versatile and enthusiastic Belinda Henwood, who manages her enlarged form with exquisite authenticity. She is aided and abetted by the cool and nasty Spike, played with sangfroid and oh-so-nicely controlled humour by the beautiful Clare Mortimer.

Our little hero, James, is safe in the hands of Bryan Hiles, who takes his character from woebegone skivvy-orphan to full-on hero with seamless art. Peter Court, who, as the leader of the Junk Yard gang, with decided leprechaun DNA, introduces the magical Marvellous Things that are the catalyst for the big change, is pure magic himself. With his consummate sense of the dramatic, his excellent timing and his clever handling of props he helps hold a tricky storyline together.

And what a story! The Marvellous Things escape, swell a peach to giant size and hugely enlarge familiar garden creatures who then take James on a rollicking adventure that includes underwater and high-in-the-sky enchantments and a happy ending in New York!

Court plays the Old Green Grasshopper with debonair stylishness and is joined by Lyle Buxton as the confident centipede and Nhlakanipho Manqele as the meek and fearful earthworm. Buxton shines in this role, his rich vocal range handling the difficultly pitched solos with ease; he also manages a few other characters with dignity and energy. Mortimer returns as a steadfast and dependable Miss Spider, in fantastically flattering garb, and Henwood takes on Ladybird with Scottish accent and lots of natural bright-eyed verve. 

 The Durban-based South Jersey Pom Poms, known for their jaunty original music styled mostly on the deep polka and waltz of eastern European gypsy culture, have created the songs and sound track for James and the Giant Peach. This was a brilliant motivation and works exceptionally well, the lively folky tunes suiting the production to a T. The group recorded the backing tracks at Colin Peddie’s Sonic Studio and Ross van Wyk did a great job of the Sound Design. The set, a thing of wonder that moves in all the right places was designed by Greg King and Tina le Roux makes the magical come true with her refined and sensitive light touch.  

July is a beautiful holiday season in Durban. Add to its enchantment and fun by ensuring that you take your entire family to see this production. On at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre until 23 July, booking is through Computicket. 

Subscribe

Get the latest news delivered to you by email. Subscribe now for great offers.
captcha 

facebook-icontwitter-iconrss-icon

Search our site

Latest News

More News

  • JAZZEYE: Sa-Roy provides Malagasy Magic

    Sa-Roy

    The first time I heard Sa-Roy was at the Francofete this year; they were billed with a cross-over collaboration programme run by the ever active and supportive Robert Trunz as part of the Forest Jam Series. Three lean young men, dressed in their Malagasy traditional attire, stepped onto the grass

     Read More
  • KZNPO Winter Season opens with Yale Glee Club Choir

    yaleglee2017

    Thursday 1 June 2017 sees the first concert of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra's Winter Season at Durban's Playhouse Opera Theatre with guests from the USA joining forces with soloists to perform Beethoven's Mass in C major Op 86

     Read More
  • 1
  • 2

Goingplacessa-logo

Going Places South Africa is your number one destination for all the best entertainment information on theatre, movies, dining, music and entertainment.
Do you live in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg and have no idea what to do or where to go? Are you a tourist in South Africa or intending to visit the country? GoingPlacesSA.com is your number one portal to entertainment and leisure in South Africa. Reviews on all the latest movies to open on South African screens; Gisele Turner's Green Kitchen Report is a MUST for vegetarians visiting Durban; theatre reviews and articles on Durban entertainment; and an updated event guide for information on events country-wide. Going Places provides information primarily on entertainment in Durban, but as we expand so will our base of information on movies, theatre, dining, motoring, music, happenings and of course - interviews with visiting stars, film-makers and more.

ContactUs

+27 (0)83 250 2690
KZN Entertainment News & Reviews cc t/a GoingPlacesSA
 
Postnet Suite 335, Private Bag X10, Musgrave Road 4062
info@goingplacessa.co.za

 

Tourism-KZN-logo