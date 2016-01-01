User Rating: 0 / 5

This festive season transport your family into magical worlds where straw can be spun into gold; the Princess Aurora must be prevented from spinning anything at all in a setting inspired by Disney Studio’s ‘Frozen’; also in a wintery setting, the seven children of the Von Trapp family must learn to work together to escape the clutches of the Nazi Army; and, a poor little elf is tired out from being dragged from one mall to another to sell Christmas Cheer by a nasty fairy and a greedy reindeer

Rhumbelow Theatre – Cunningham Road, Umbilo

For the first time, the Rhumbelow Theatre (Cunningham Road, Umbilo) will be hosting two productions which are sure to delight the younger members of your family, as well as the oldies of course! These productions will be alternating each day with a performance at 11am and 1:30pm… so, for instance, if Rumplestiltskin is being performed at 11am and Criss Cross Christmas at 1:30pm the one day, then Criss Cross Christmas will begin the next day’s proceedings and Rumplestiltskin will close and so on …contact Ailsa Windsor of GoingPlacesSA: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 0832502690

This means that you could make a day outing with each performance being followed by a workshop or you could make it into two separate outings.

Rumpelstiltskin

This Christmas Season, the Rhumbelow Theatre hides a secret…

Come on down to deepest, darkest Umbilo where a host of characters await. You’ll meet a greedy King and his evil wife, the Queen, her vicious pet crow, and their son the Prince; as well as the much drinking, foolish-talking Miller and his beautiful daughter; as well as a host of other village characters. Not forgetting the strange creature that lives in the woods, singing to himself in the dead of night.

Join Clare Mortimer, Rowan Bartlett and Mthokozisi Zulu daily as they take you through the woods and back, armed with masks and puppets, to bring you the tale of Rumpelstiltskin!

The show includes a short Christmas decoration making workshop to clear the cobwebs of creativity.

Show Running time: 60 minutes, a short break and then the workshop. Suitable for kids aged 3 to 300!!

Criss Cross Christmas

Clare Mortimer has written a delightful play especially for the young ones which promises to be full of laughter, song, dance, and audience participation.

Poor hapless elf Holly is being dragged from mall to mall to sell Christmas cheer in the form of toys, and sweets( and things, things, things!) by the tireless terrible duo of Noel the glutinous gluttonous reindeer and Carole the warbling, horrid little fairy. As the tale unfolds, Noel and Carole continue to try and convince their audience and Holly that Christmas is about getting and spending and eating as much as you can, whilst little Holly feels certain it must mean something else. He is unfortunately pitted against very stubborn little companions indeed!

Holly needs your help, so do come along and give him a hand persuading these two very spoilt Christmas characters.

Much-loved children’s theatre actors - Rowan Bartlett (Winnie-the-Pooh, The Wizard of Oz) and Mtho Zulu join Clare Mortimer on stage for this comic Christmas story.

The short workshop which follows the production will take the little ones through some dance steps which they will be able to teach family and friends over the holidays!

Show Running time: 50 minutes, a short break and then the workshop Suitable for kids aged 3 to 300!

Performance Schedule

Mon 12 Dec

11am – Rumpelstiltskin

1:30pm - Criss Cross Christmas

Tues 13 Dec

11am - Criss Cross Christmas

1:30pm – Rumpelstiltskin

Wed 14 Dec

11am – Rumpelstiltskin

1:30pm - Criss Cross Christmas

Thurs 15 Dec

11am - Criss Cross Christmas

1:30pm – Rumpelstiltskin

Fri 16 Dec

11am – Rumpelstiltskin

1:30pm - Criss Cross Christmas

Mon 19 Dec

11am – Rumpelstiltskin

1:30pm - Criss Cross Christmas

Tues 20 Dec

11am - Criss Cross Christmas

1:30pm – Rumpelstiltskin

Wed 21 Dec

11am – Rumpelstiltskin

1:30pm - Criss Cross Christmas

Thurs 22 Dec

11am - Criss Cross Christmas

1:30pm – Rumpelstiltskin

Ticket price: R70pp

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: UKZN, Howard College Campus

Multi-award winning production company - KickstArt, is delighted to present their much-anticipated contribution to the festive season, the traditional sumptuous family pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, inspired by the Disney musical fantasy film, Frozen, which is currently on at the Elizabeth Sneddon theatre on UKZN campus until 8 January.

It stars Haylea Hounsom as Princess Rose, with Lyle Buxton as her handsome prince, Robin. Carol Trench makes another rare and very welcome return to the Durban stage to play her hilarious and anxiety-ridden mother, Queen Dot, and Peter Court plays her lugubrious, hard-of-hearing father, King Frotho the Frosty. Darren King and Graeme Wicks provide masses of humour as Nurse Nora Knickersnagger and Hucleby Hopscotch the court jester, and Bryan Hiles reaches new levels of charming silliness as the cowardly knight, Sir Ninnyliver. The magical forces of good and evil are splendidly represented by the effervescent Belinda Henwood as Celestina Sparkle, and Katy Moore as the deliciously evil Maleficent. Joining the cast is a chorus of dancers. Sleeping Beauty is directed by Steven Stead, with musical direction by Evan Roberts, set and costume designs by Greg King; and lighting by Tina le Roux.

Sleeping Beauty runs until 8 Jan, with performances at 2.30pm Tues-Sun, 7pm Fri. No performances Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. Book for all 2016 shows at Computicket. For block bookings contact Ailsa Windsor of GoingPlacesSA: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 0832502690. (o/h: 9am - .4pm)

THE RESERVE 10 SEATS AND ONLY PAY FOR 8 still applies to all 7pm performances of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ (NO matinee performances!)

Reservations can also be made through Computicket, but the bulk-booking discount only pertains to bookings made through GoingPlacesSA.

Playhouse Opera Theatre: 29 Anton Lembede Street, Durban

The Sound of Music until 30 Dec - An absolute Must See! Booking through Computicket. GPSA bulk Booking Special: Reserve 10 and Only Pay for 8! Contact Ailsa Windsor of GoingPlacesSA: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 0832502690 (o/h: 9am - 4pm)