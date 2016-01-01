theatre-a

Fleetwood Mac. A phenomenal  band that has enjoyed well-deserved and extraordinary success over decades, having written some of the most important blues and rock hits in the global song book. Starting off as a straight blues band, they graduated to a fusion rock band with signature musical originality, great lyrics, hot harmonies and great versatility. The idea to mount a show around their music by the Reals, Durban’s premier show band, has paid off. The first two seasons of ‘The Chain’ were sold out and bookings are already pouring in for the extra shows planned at the Rhumbelow Theatre (Umbilo, Durban) for Sunday 11 December and the weekend 16 - 18 December

The construction of musical revue is as important as the content itself, and ‘The Chain’ has been collated by mastermind musicians who understand the value of mood change. While the programme has mostly adhered to chronological sequence, the balance of soulful ballads to pumping full-on rock numbers has been carefully considered. Withholding the top hits to the end of the sets also helps to create climaxes at exactly the right point. Bravo for excellent planning!

Then, there is the music; out of the huge body of work created by the many members of Fleetwood Mac, songs were chosen that tell the story of the band; link to audio visual material and interviews; and carry the listener back in time to the present. No cheap cheesy jokes or pathetic wisecracks to link it all together;  Barry Thomson of the Reals keeps the music going with minimum relevant comment. The mix of acoustic numbers such as ‘Never Going Back’ and ‘Landslide’ dovetail with the bluesy offerings such as ‘Need your Love so Bad’ and the big pumping hits like ‘The Chain’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Go your own Way’ and ‘Seven Wonders’.  There’s a Dawn Selby solo voice and piano – ‘Songbird’ - to showcase the musical director’s accomplished musicality.

The Reals have chosen a good name for themselves and for their work ethic: songs created by top musicians need top musos to carry them off. Often, the devil’s in the detail: an overlay of sound, a lead solo, a plaintive slide riff, reaching a top note, cracking a familiar harmony. The Reals understand that people drawn to their shows are often passionate connoisseurs of the music, know all the words and can easily pick up a cheat or a glitch. So, there’s no patronisation of the patrons here; they are offered the real deal with all the frills, bells and whistles!

The band comprises four people who have spent their lives in show business and have kept it fresh and passionate. Musical director Dawn Selby is the magician behind the keys, synth and mic who makes sure that musical details are honoured; Barry Thomson is the guitar and vocal genius with a repertoire stretching to the moon and back; Jason Andrews holds bass (and backing vocals) with faith and energy; and, Mali Sewell plays drums like a star. For ‘The Chain’, they are joined by ace guitarist - Colin Peddie, as well as, the beautiful, exceptionally talented and animated Marion Louden who claims the songs and gives them her all.

So, it’s a really classy band playing the fabulous hits of the one and only Fleetwood Mac in a stunning little venue! Don’t think twice …. book a table for the December run before it’s too late.

Cost: Tickets R140 pp. (R120 pensioners). Bring food picnic baskets. Braais will be available should you wish to cook some meat). Bar Available (no alcohol may be brought on to the premises).

Bookings: Computicket or contact Roland on 082 499 8636 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.    

