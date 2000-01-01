User Rating: 0 / 5

Please Rate Vote 1 Vote 2 Vote 3 Vote 4 Vote 5

Details Category: Music Written by Press release

Baroque 2000 celebrates 20th Anniversary at Mariannhill Monastery

Baroque 2000 is celebrating its twentieth anniversary with a concert at the Church of the Monastery Mariannhill (Pinetown, KZN), on Sunday 8 October at 3pm.

Joining the orchestra for this special occasion are the Durban Chamber Choir, and eight vocalists from the Odeion Consort of the University of the Free State. Lance Phillip, this ensemble's musicaldirector, will conduct the programme, which features the grand 'TeDeum in D' of Marc Antoine Charpentier. The soloists will be: Elsabe Richter and Lente Louw (sopranos), Monika Voysey (alto), Willem Bester(tenor), and Keaton Manwaring (bass).

Before this we pay a visit to the Court of Louis XIV at Versailles tohear seven short pieces by Jean Philippe Rameau, composer to the king.These items include the wild 'L’Orage' (Storm) from the opera Platée and the 'Danse des Sauvages' from the opera-ballet Les Indes Galantes.

Tickets are R150 at the door; there is ample free and safe parking.Tea, coffee and birthday cake will be served.

Further information from Michel: 082 303 5241 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.