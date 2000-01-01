music

Baroque 2000 - 20th Anniversary performance

User Rating: 0 / 5

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Details
Category: Music
Written by Press release
Baroque 2000 celebrates 20th Anniversary at Mariannhill Monastery

Baroque 2000 is celebrating its twentieth anniversary with a concert at the Church of the Monastery Mariannhill (Pinetown, KZN), on Sunday 8 October at 3pm.

Joining the orchestra for this special occasion are the Durban Chamber Choir, and eight vocalists from the Odeion Consort of the University of the Free State. Lance Phillip, this ensemble's  musicaldirector, will conduct the programme, which features the grand 'TeDeum in D' of Marc Antoine Charpentier.  The soloists will be: Elsabe Richter and Lente Louw (sopranos), Monika Voysey (alto), Willem Bester(tenor), and Keaton Manwaring  (bass).

Before this we pay a visit to the Court of Louis XIV at Versailles tohear seven short pieces by Jean Philippe Rameau, composer to the king.These items include the wild 'L’Orage' (Storm) from the opera  Platée and the 'Danse des Sauvages' from the opera-ballet Les Indes Galantes.

Tickets are R150 at the door; there is ample free and safe parking.Tea, coffee and birthday cake will be served.

Further information from Michel: 082 303 5241 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Subscribe

Get the latest news delivered to you by email. Subscribe now for great offers.

facebook-icontwitter-iconrss-icon

Search our site

Latest News

More News

  • Baroque 2000 - 20th Anniversary performance
    Baroque 2000 celebrates 20th Anniversary at Mariannhill Monastery

    Baroque 2000 is celebrating its twentieth anniversary with a concert at the Church of the Monastery Mariannhill (Pinetown, KZN), on Sunday 8 October at 3pm.

     Read More
  • Dear South Africans: A Mother’s Plea on Heritage Day

    As I sweep the floor of a house I am about to leave, I reflect on what it means to be a rainbow nation and a mother – there is no condemnation from a newborn babe – he or she doesn’t care whether you are black, white, pink or purple – we are

     Read More
  • 1
  • 2

Goingplacessa-logo

Going Places South Africa is your number one destination for all the best entertainment information on theatre, movies, dining, music and entertainment.
Do you live in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg and have no idea what to do or where to go? Are you a tourist in South Africa or intending to visit the country? GoingPlacesSA.com is your number one portal to entertainment and leisure in South Africa. Reviews on all the latest movies to open on South African screens; Gisele Turner's Green Kitchen Report is a MUST for vegetarians visiting Durban; theatre reviews and articles on Durban entertainment; and an updated event guide for information on events country-wide. Going Places provides information primarily on entertainment in Durban, but as we expand so will our base of information on movies, theatre, dining, motoring, music, happenings and of course - interviews with visiting stars, film-makers and more.

ContactUs

+27 (0)71 820 5617 (Tues - Sun) or (0) 31 561 2371 ext 126 (9am - 4pm Tues - Fri)
KZN Entertainment News & Reviews cc t/a GoingPlacesSA
 
Postnet Suite 335, Private Bag X10, Musgrave Road 4062
info@goingplacessa.co.za

 

TO LISTEN LIVE CLICK HERE