music

KZNPO Winter Season opens with Yale Glee Club Choir

User Rating: 0 / 5

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Details
Category: Music
Written by Ailsa Windsor

yaleglee2017

Thursday 1 June 2017 sees the first concert of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra's Winter Season at Durban's Playhouse Opera Theatre with guests from the USA joining forces with soloists to perform Beethoven's Mass in C major Op 86

The acclaimed Yale University Glee Club Choir led by Dr Jeffrey Douma - professor of conducting at Yale's School of Music in the USA, will be making a whistle-stop visit to Durban as part of their nationwide tour of South Africa. Currently celebrating its 155th season, the Glee Club features an 80-voice chorus of undergraduate Yale students (for those of you who have followed the Pitch Perfect movies, you know the degree of perfection needed for these acapella renditions).

Four South African solo vocalists will be joining the visitors on stage: Nozuko Teto (soprano), Violina Anguelov (mezzo-soprano), Wayne Mkhize (tenor) and Mthunzi Nokubeka (baritone). In addition, Belgian pianist - Liebrecht Vanbeckenvoort, a laureate of the prestigious Queen Elizabeth International Music Competition, will be entrancing the audience as a soloist.

As mentioned, this is the first concert of the KZNPO Winter season which extends until 22 June - with a performance every Thursday evening each week.

"We are committed to bringing the highest quality quality concerts to Durban," states Bongani Tembe - CEO and Artistic Director of the KZNPO, "thereby enriching the city and the province through music."

Refreshments and light snacks may be purchased in the foyer prior to the concert and during interval.

Tickets are available through Computicket - either at a Checkers outlet or via www.computicket.com or phoning 08619158000. Subscribers can save upto 30% on tickets. For this option phone 031 3699438.

Rehearsals

 Final rehearsals are open to members of the public and take place during the symphony season on a Thursday morning at 10am at the Playhouse Opera Theatre. Cost: R30pp (std)/ R10 (scholars) and includes a cup of tea.

Subscribe

Get the latest news delivered to you by email. Subscribe now for great offers.
captcha 

facebook-icontwitter-iconrss-icon

Search our site

Latest News

More News

  • JAZZEYE: Sa-Roy provides Malagasy Magic

    Sa-Roy

    The first time I heard Sa-Roy was at the Francofete this year; they were billed with a cross-over collaboration programme run by the ever active and supportive Robert Trunz as part of the Forest Jam Series. Three lean young men, dressed in their Malagasy traditional attire, stepped onto the grass

     Read More
  • KZNPO Winter Season opens with Yale Glee Club Choir

    yaleglee2017

    Thursday 1 June 2017 sees the first concert of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra's Winter Season at Durban's Playhouse Opera Theatre with guests from the USA joining forces with soloists to perform Beethoven's Mass in C major Op 86

     Read More
  • 1
  • 2

Goingplacessa-logo

Going Places South Africa is your number one destination for all the best entertainment information on theatre, movies, dining, music and entertainment.
Do you live in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg and have no idea what to do or where to go? Are you a tourist in South Africa or intending to visit the country? GoingPlacesSA.com is your number one portal to entertainment and leisure in South Africa. Reviews on all the latest movies to open on South African screens; Gisele Turner's Green Kitchen Report is a MUST for vegetarians visiting Durban; theatre reviews and articles on Durban entertainment; and an updated event guide for information on events country-wide. Going Places provides information primarily on entertainment in Durban, but as we expand so will our base of information on movies, theatre, dining, motoring, music, happenings and of course - interviews with visiting stars, film-makers and more.

ContactUs

+27 (0)83 250 2690
KZN Entertainment News & Reviews cc t/a GoingPlacesSA
 
Postnet Suite 335, Private Bag X10, Musgrave Road 4062
info@goingplacessa.co.za

 

Tourism-KZN-logo