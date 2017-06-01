User Rating: 0 / 5

Please Rate Vote 1 Vote 2 Vote 3 Vote 4 Vote 5

Details Category: Music Written by Ailsa Windsor

Thursday 1 June 2017 sees the first concert of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra's Winter Season at Durban's Playhouse Opera Theatre with guests from the USA joining forces with soloists to perform Beethoven's Mass in C major Op 86

The acclaimed Yale University Glee Club Choir led by Dr Jeffrey Douma - professor of conducting at Yale's School of Music in the USA, will be making a whistle-stop visit to Durban as part of their nationwide tour of South Africa. Currently celebrating its 155th season, the Glee Club features an 80-voice chorus of undergraduate Yale students (for those of you who have followed the Pitch Perfect movies, you know the degree of perfection needed for these acapella renditions).

Four South African solo vocalists will be joining the visitors on stage: Nozuko Teto (soprano), Violina Anguelov (mezzo-soprano), Wayne Mkhize (tenor) and Mthunzi Nokubeka (baritone). In addition, Belgian pianist - Liebrecht Vanbeckenvoort, a laureate of the prestigious Queen Elizabeth International Music Competition, will be entrancing the audience as a soloist.

As mentioned, this is the first concert of the KZNPO Winter season which extends until 22 June - with a performance every Thursday evening each week.

"We are committed to bringing the highest quality quality concerts to Durban," states Bongani Tembe - CEO and Artistic Director of the KZNPO, "thereby enriching the city and the province through music."

Refreshments and light snacks may be purchased in the foyer prior to the concert and during interval.

Tickets are available through Computicket - either at a Checkers outlet or via www.computicket.com or phoning 08619158000. Subscribers can save upto 30% on tickets. For this option phone 031 3699438.

Rehearsals

Final rehearsals are open to members of the public and take place during the symphony season on a Thursday morning at 10am at the Playhouse Opera Theatre. Cost: R30pp (std)/ R10 (scholars) and includes a cup of tea.