Celebrate Jazz Durban-style this weekend

Join Jazz appreciators all over the world as we celebrate International Jazz Day the Durban way! CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY TODAY & TOMORROW (Sat 29 & Sun 30 Apr) (Source pic: 2017 INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY EVENT MAP http://www.jazzday.com)

UKZN’s Centre for Jazz and Popular Music in collaboration with Ethekwini Jazz Appreciation Society and Jazz Xpression will host a series of events across the city in celebration of International Jazz Day on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2017. 

Featuring live performances by UKZN Music students, young performers from local high schools and professional musicians, jazz enthusiasts should not miss this jam-packed weekend featuring an array of Durban-based artists! Join us for any or all of these events across the city:

Saturday 29th April

-          At Denis Hurley Centre (Denis Hurley Street, CBD) – UKZN Big Band plays outdoors at 10.30am.

-          From midday EJazz Appreciation Society will host a Jazz listening session at the Old Beer Hall aka Rivertown Beer Hall (102-120 Florence Nzama Road) with performances by Durban jazz musicians and UKZN Jazz students throughout the evening.

-          From 8.30pm you can catch The George Mari Band featuring Burton Naidoo (piano), Philani Ngidi (bass), Sbu Zondi (drums) and Debbie Mari (vocals) - the opening set will feature a UKZN Jazz Ensemble, at the Jazzy Rainbow (93 Goble Road, Morningside), R70 Admission incl. free drink on arrival).

Sunday 30th April

-  The UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music hosts local high school bands including Hilton College, Durban Music School and soloists from various Durban schools. UKZN Jazz Voice students pay Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, celebrating the 100th anniversary of her birthdate and the UKZN Big Band under the direction of Burton Naidoo. The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music (CJPM) is located on Level 2, Shepstone Building, UKZN Howard College Campus. Doors open at 1:30pm and the show starts at 2pm.

This event is free. Plenty parking and Cash Bar available. Enq: 031 2603385 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details.

-          Also on Sunday, Jazz enthusiast and DJ Mamsie Ntshangase will be presenting a jazz set on VibeFM Radio from 3pm – 6pm while she discusses the importance of International Jazz Day worldwide.

In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role in uniting people from all corners of the globe. International Jazz Day brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate and learn about jazz and its roots, future and its impact. This celebration raises awareness of the need for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding; and reinforces international cooperation and communication.

Each year on April 30, Jazz is recognized for promoting peace, dialogue, diversity and respect for human rights; eradicating discrimination; promoting freedom of expression; fostering gender equality; and reinforcing the role of youth in enacting social change. International Jazz Day is the culmination of Jazz Appreciation Month, which draws public attention to jazz and its extraordinary heritage throughout April.

As International Jazz Day celebrates its 6th anniversary, the Cuban city of Havana, has been named International Jazz Day Global Host city for 2017. Havana will host a multitude of jazz performances, community service initiatives, and education programs in schools, libraries, hospitals, community centres and arts venues across the city. The day will culminate in an All-Star Global Concert presented at the Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso, under the auspices of the Cuban Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute of Music and the Cuban National Commission for UNESCO. The concert, featuring artists from around the world, will be live-streamed for all to enjoy!

Wednesday 03 May 2017

Time: 6pm (Doors open 5:30pm)

Venue: The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music

Performer: Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane

Cost: R70 (std), R45 (pens), R20 (students) 

Linda Sikhakhane is 24-year old South African born saxophonist, composer and arranger. He was born in Umlazi Township and his musical journey began in primary school taking recorder lessons with Mrs V Rajmoney in Clairwood Boys Primary School. His love for music especially jazz was triggered at an early age, this saw him attending music classes under the tutelage of the Legendary Dr Brian Thusi and Mr Khulekani Bhengu. At a later stage he enrolled to study jazz music at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal under Prof Mageshen Naidoo and obtained a Diploma in Jazz /Pop Music.

Sikhakhane has played with respected South African and international artists such as Barney Rachabane, Brian Thusi, Feya Faku, Marcus Wyatt, Herbie Tsoaeli, Andile Yenana, Nduduzo Makhathini, Afrika Mkhize ,Sibongile Khumalo, Lindiwe Maxolo, Ringo Madlingozi, Gregory Potter, Malcolm Braff and many more. Linda features on Nduduzo Makhathini's Mother Tongue album and formed part of Afrika Mkhize's Septet which performed at the Orbit’s 2nd Anniversary.

His line-up for the concerts will be Sakhile Simani on flugel horn & trumpet, Sanele Phakathi on keys, Sphelelo Mazibuko on drums and Nhlanhla Radebe on double bass guitar. 

