The SAMRO Foundation is proud to announce the results of the April 2016 round of the Concerts SA Music Mobility Fund.

Initiated in 2013, this fund offers opportunities for South African musicians to undertake tours across southern Africa. A total of 22 applications were successful and will be supported in South Africa (15 tours) and in the SADC region (seven tours). Thus far the fund has supported over 250 artists and close to 100 tours across the length and breadth of southern Africa from Cape Town to Tanzania.

Tours selected for support in this round cover a wide range of music expressions. The recipients for regional touring are The City, Yeoville Radio, Ildo Nandja, Native Young, Black South Easter, UCT Ibuyambo Orchestra, and Salim Washington. Recipients of the national touring fund are Conroy Cupido, Rowan Stuart, Mezzanine Floor, Shane Cooper's Skyjack, Saxit Quartet, Sibot, Ernie Smith, Concord Nkabinde, Taxi Violence, Fifi the Raiblaster, Titi Luzipo, Mageshen Naidoo, Ariel Zamonsky, Oscar Rachabane, and Joel Karabo Elliot.

The Music Mobility Fund received 92 proposals from established and emerging musicians. The quality of submissions was extremely high making the task of selecting successful applicants extremely difficult, and final selection was based on alignment with the objectives of the Music Mobility Fund and conditions as set out in the call for proposals.

Designed to help musicians, music industry professionals and organisations build on already established domestic success and develop connections, markets and audiences for their work, the fund provides support towards travel and transportation, per diems, material costs (hiring of backline and sound equipment), accommodation and visas.

Project Manager of Concerts SA, Nailla Dollie, commented: “Over the past three years our programmes have contributed to building music circuits with increased gigging of over one thousand artists in and around the cities and townships across southern Africa. It has also incentivised individual artists and many bands to pack their bags and tour little towns and dorpies, festivals at home and in neighbouring countries.”

The Music Mobility Fund is administered by Concerts SA, a joint South African/Norwegian initiative housed under the auspices of the SAMRO Foundation. Concerts SA receives financial, administrative and technical support from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the SAMRO Foundation and Concerts Norway. The project aims to support live music in South Africa by finding and implementing ways to create a vibrant and viable live music circuit in the region. It also aims to develop an interest in and appreciation of live music by showcasing music performances and conducting workshops at schools.

Concerts SA is also grateful for the support of eThekwini Municipality in supporting the KZN events.