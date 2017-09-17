movies

SA film 'The Number' chosen for Toronto Film Fest 2017

Details
Category: Movies
Written by Ailsa Windsor

A KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission funded project - 'The Number', has made the screening list for the Toronto International Film Festival 7 - 17 September 2017

Based on the award-winning novel by Johnny Steinberg, 'The Number' focuses on 40-year-old Magadien Wentzel - a veteran member of the 28's prison gang.

Featuring Warren Masemola, Mothusi Magano, Lemogang Tsipa, Kevin Smith, Deon Lotz, Presley Chweneyagae and Charlton George, 'The Number' spent over 70% of its production budget in KZN according to Carol Coetzee CEO of the KZN Film Commission. "With the film being screened internationally, this will go a long way in establishing KwaZulu-Natal as a choice film destination," she states. "This is really a proud moment for the KZNFC as we are starting to see a lot of good feature films coming out of the film fund. We have also recently seen “Keeping up with the Kandasammy’s” generate over R16 million in box office earnings which is a huge achievement for a local production."

'The Number' - directed by Khalo Matabane and produced by Carolyn Carew, has been crafted around the relationship established by Johnny Steinberg with life-long criminal Magadien Wentzel, as he prepared to write about Magadien's involvement with gangsterism in the Western Cape. AllegedlyJohnny met Magadien in 2002 while the latter was still incarcerated. The book (same title as the film) is a chronicle of 50 hours of in-depth discussions.

 

