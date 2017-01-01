movies

Detroit: Gut-wrenching and powerful

User Rating: 0 / 5

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Details
Category: Movies
Written by Ailsa Windsor

Katherine Bigelow’s rendition of the 1967 police brutality in Detroit is a gut-wrenchingly powerful film which should cause even the hardest of hearts to question the actions and superior attitudes of the perpetrators. As a director, Katherine takes the viewer into the heart of the city where racism is rife and the innocent are presumed to be guilty.

Starring: Will Poulter, John Boyega, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie

We, as the viewers, enter the lives of the Dramatics – an R&B group who wishes to do nothing more than perform on stage, but the rioting in the streets not only permeates into their working lives denying the fulfilment of their dreams, but leads to unredeemable disaster.

‘Detroit’ focuses in particular on an incident which took place at the Algiers Hotel in 1967, where a trigger-happy cop shot an innocent young black man – someone who happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time… and the way in which the cop attempted to cover-up his actions. In the script which was written by Mark Boal, two members of the Dramatics who are spending the night at the hotel in order to stay away from the rioting in the streets, are enmeshed in incident.

Katherine and Mark haven’t softened any of the action showing the brutality and the angst; superior attitudes with no respect for talent; and, the way in which violence is incendiary leading to looting, chaos and the loss of life.

In South Africa these actions were encompassed under the banner of ‘apartheid’ and yet, in what is meant to have been (and still is) the cornerstone of democracy exactly the same treatment took place… and is still being meted out, if what we see on our television screens is true.

‘Detroit’, distributed by Videovision and United International Pictures in South Africa, opens on our screens this weekend… Not to be missed!

 

Subscribe

Get the latest news delivered to you by email. Subscribe now for great offers.
captcha 

facebook-icontwitter-iconrss-icon

Search our site

Book Movie Tickets

Ster Kinekor Bookings
Cinema Nouveau Bookings
Cine Centre Bookings

Latest News

More News

  • KZN Music Imbizo 2017: Keynote Speakers

    kznmusicimbizo2017-keynote-speakers

    The KZN Music Imbizo is slowly making its aims clear – to be the most important music business gathering in the continent. Proof? Three brilliant minds form part of the impressive programme as keynote speakers, Dr Sipho Sithole (Native Rhythms), Manthe Ribane (Performer) and Christine Semba (WOMEX) covering the themes:

     Read More
  • Imbokodo Jazz Festival celebrates South African Women

    imbokodojazzfestival2017

    Young musicians at the Imbokodo Jazz Festival on 12 August at the Durban Port Authority's N-Shed, are set to ensure that there are items which will appeal to younger audience members, in addition to the award-winning line-up. Such is the selection of jazz talent that it will cater to both

     Read More
  • 1
  • 2

Goingplacessa-logo

Going Places South Africa is your number one destination for all the best entertainment information on theatre, movies, dining, music and entertainment.
Do you live in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg and have no idea what to do or where to go? Are you a tourist in South Africa or intending to visit the country? GoingPlacesSA.com is your number one portal to entertainment and leisure in South Africa. Reviews on all the latest movies to open on South African screens; Gisele Turner's Green Kitchen Report is a MUST for vegetarians visiting Durban; theatre reviews and articles on Durban entertainment; and an updated event guide for information on events country-wide. Going Places provides information primarily on entertainment in Durban, but as we expand so will our base of information on movies, theatre, dining, motoring, music, happenings and of course - interviews with visiting stars, film-makers and more.

ContactUs

+27 (0)71 820 5617 (Tues - Sun) or (0) 31 561 2371 ext 126 (9am - 4pm Tues - Fri)
KZN Entertainment News & Reviews cc t/a GoingPlacesSA
 
Postnet Suite 335, Private Bag X10, Musgrave Road 4062
info@goingplacessa.co.za