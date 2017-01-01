User Rating: 0 / 5

I don’t know whether it was my mood, but Gerard Butler’s performance as Dane Jensen – the self-absorbed, work-obsessed husband who had no ostensible time for his family, really hit home making the movie an absolute tear-jerker

I have always found, Gerard to be a down-to-earth actor with respect to the reality of his performances. In Mark Williams’ directorial debut and with a script penned by Bill Dubuque, Gerard’s character is placed into a boiler-room of tensions as he’s pitted against other head-hunters in the corporate world. This is a dog-eat-dog situation where one has to provide the goods and more than meet excessively high budget expectations.

In addition, he’s expected to work around the clock – eat, sleep and jump to his boss’ commands. This does not bode well for relationships with his wife and children, especially his eldest son – Ryan, who lies awake waiting for his dad to come home. Unfortunately, however, Dane’s response is extremely harsh and I wept for the child.

To say more will give away the plot… and that is something I do not wish to do. Suffice to say, make an opportunity to pop down to your nearest cinema this weekend, ‘A Family Man’ is well worth watching!