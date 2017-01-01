movies

A Family Man: Tear-jerking reality

User Rating: 0 / 5

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Details
Category: Movies
Written by Ailsa Windsor

I don’t know whether it was my mood, but Gerard Butler’s performance as Dane Jensen – the self-absorbed, work-obsessed husband who had no ostensible time for his family, really hit home making the movie an absolute tear-jerker

I have always found, Gerard to be a down-to-earth actor with respect to the reality of his performances. In Mark Williams’ directorial debut and with a script penned by Bill Dubuque, Gerard’s character is placed into a boiler-room of tensions as he’s pitted against other head-hunters in the corporate world. This is a dog-eat-dog situation where one has to provide the goods and more than meet excessively high budget expectations.

In addition, he’s expected to work around the clock – eat, sleep and jump to his boss’ commands. This does not bode well for relationships with his wife and children, especially his eldest son – Ryan, who lies awake waiting for his dad to come home. Unfortunately, however, Dane’s response is extremely harsh and I wept for the child.

To say more will give away the plot… and that is something I do not wish to do. Suffice to say, make an opportunity to pop down to your nearest cinema this weekend, ‘A Family Man’ is well worth watching! 

 

Subscribe

Get the latest news delivered to you by email. Subscribe now for great offers.
captcha 

facebook-icontwitter-iconrss-icon

Search our site

Book Movie Tickets

Cine Centre Bookings
Ster Kinekor Bookings
Cinema Nouveau Bookings

Latest News

More News

  • KZN Music Imbizo 2017: Keynote Speakers

    kznmusicimbizo2017-keynote-speakers

    The KZN Music Imbizo is slowly making its aims clear – to be the most important music business gathering in the continent. Proof? Three brilliant minds form part of the impressive programme as keynote speakers, Dr Sipho Sithole (Native Rhythms), Manthe Ribane (Performer) and Christine Semba (WOMEX) covering the themes:

     Read More
  • Imbokodo Jazz Festival celebrates South African Women

    imbokodojazzfestival2017

    Young musicians at the Imbokodo Jazz Festival on 12 August at the Durban Port Authority's N-Shed, are set to ensure that there are items which will appeal to younger audience members, in addition to the award-winning line-up. Such is the selection of jazz talent that it will cater to both

     Read More
  • 1
  • 2

Goingplacessa-logo

Going Places South Africa is your number one destination for all the best entertainment information on theatre, movies, dining, music and entertainment.
Do you live in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg and have no idea what to do or where to go? Are you a tourist in South Africa or intending to visit the country? GoingPlacesSA.com is your number one portal to entertainment and leisure in South Africa. Reviews on all the latest movies to open on South African screens; Gisele Turner's Green Kitchen Report is a MUST for vegetarians visiting Durban; theatre reviews and articles on Durban entertainment; and an updated event guide for information on events country-wide. Going Places provides information primarily on entertainment in Durban, but as we expand so will our base of information on movies, theatre, dining, motoring, music, happenings and of course - interviews with visiting stars, film-makers and more.

ContactUs

+27 (0)71 820 5617 (Tues - Sun) or (0) 31 561 2371 ext 126 (9am - 4pm Tues - Fri)
KZN Entertainment News & Reviews cc t/a GoingPlacesSA
 
Postnet Suite 335, Private Bag X10, Musgrave Road 4062
info@goingplacessa.co.za