Details Category: Movies Written by Ailsa Windsor

Currently showing on South African Screens week beginning 29 April 2017

Opening this weekend

Pre-screening: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (1 May)

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) aka Star Lord, the half-alien leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy was abducted from Earth as a young child – in this second volume of the series, the search is on to find his true parentage.

The official Marvel synopsis states: ‘Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage.

‘Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. (Synopsis)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Tamil)

When Shiva, the son of Bahubali, learns about his heritage, he begins to look for answers. His story is juxtaposed with past events that unfolded in the Mahishmati Kingdom. (Synopsis)

Beyond the River

Two men from completely different backgrounds team up to chase a gold medal in the arduous Dusi canoe marathon. They learn to overcome differences and challenges forming a strong bond to work as a team (based on a true story) (Synopsis)

Bleed for This

Vinny "The Pazmanian Devil" Pazienza (Miles Teller), a local Providence boxer, shoots to stardom after winning two world title fights. After a near-fatal car accident leaves him with a broken neck, he is told he may never walk again. Against all odds and doctor's orders, renowned trainer Kevin Rooney (Aaron Eckhart) agrees to help Vinny return to the ring just a year after the accident for what could be the last fight of his life. Based on a true story. (Synopsis)

Sleepless

Undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) finds himself caught in a high-stakes web of corrupt cops, internal affairs and murderous gangsters. When a failed heist leads to the kidnapping of his teenage son (Octavius J. Johnson), Downs must race against time during a wild and restless night to save him and bring the criminals to justice. (Synopsis))

Going in Style

Lifelong buddies Willie (Morgan Freeman), Joe (Michael Caine) and Albert (Alan Arkin) decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow when their pension funds become a corporate casualty. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three men risk it all by embarking on a daring adventure to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. (Synopsis)

Nouveau Art Circuit (now situated at Gateway Ster-Kinekor Commercial Cinemas for Durban viewers)

Idomeneo – Mozart (5 screenings only)

- Sat (29 Apr) 5pm

- Sun (30 Apr) 2:30pm

- Tues (2 May) 11:30am

- Wed (10 May) 6pm

- Thurs (11 May) 11:30am

Mozart’s first operatic masterpiece returns to the Met. The superb ensemble includes Matthew Polenzani as the king torn by a rash vow; mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of his noble son Idamante; Elza van den Heever as the volatile Elettra, who loves Idamante to the bounds of madness. (Synopsis)

The Shack

After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips spirals into a deep depression that causes him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa. Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever. (Synopsis)

Silence (16V)

Martin Scorsese has brought yet another epic to the big screen and he has yet to disappoint. This time around it’s a cinematic journey to Japan with two Catholic missionaries who have their faith tested to the limit as they search for their mentor (Liam Neeson) who has seemingly disappeared.

This is a time in history where Christianity was outlawed and punishable by death. Well worth seeing! (asw – GPSA)

American Pastorale (13LS)

Seymour Swede Levov (Ewan McGregor) is a once legendary high school athlete who is now a successful businessman married to Dawn (Jennifer Connelly), a former beauty queen. When his beloved teenage daughter (Dakota Fanning) disappears after being accused of committing a violent act, Swede dedicates himself to finding her and reuniting his family. What he discovers shakes him to the core, forcing him to look beneath the surface and confront the chaos that is shaping the world around him. (Synopsis)

Still Showing

Asterix & Obelix: Mansions of the gods (animation)

In order to wipe out the Gaulish village by any means necessary, Caesar plans to absorb the villagers into Roman culture by having an estate built next to the village to start a new Roman colony. (Synopsis)

In Dubious Battle (16L)

Set in California apple country in the 1930s, nine hundred migratory workers rise up and join forces to protest unfair wages and working conditions. As the labor strike wears on and conflict grows between the apple pickers and the local growersa association, what begins as a fight for their rights turns into an all-out battle for survival in this star-studded re-telling of John Steinbeck’s beloved novel. (Synopsis)

Noor

Noor is a journalist who juggles her work, love and personal life on a day-to-day basis. One day, Noor's life takes a dramatic turn when she comes across an eye-opening investigative news story. (Synopsis – Bollywood)

Table 19 (10-12 PG, L)

Ex-maid of honour Eloise - having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text - decides to hold her head high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the random table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets. As everyone's secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. (Synopsis)

Fast & Furious 8 (LV)

Well worth a trip to the cinema. With action a-plenty and a fabulous script peppered with humour, this movie should not be missed! Review is below (asw – GPSA)

Beauty and the Beast (V)

It’s almost impossible to believe that a fairy tale written in the 18th Century by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont entrances children today as much as it did in days gone by.

In fact, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ improves each time it unfolds whether it be a dramatic’ stage production, ballet, animation or musical.

Emma Watson, whom we grew to love as the magical Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has developed into a magnificent English rose and makes for an entrancing Beauty, whose kindness seeps out of every pore.

Her nemesis, as you all know, is the selfishly arrogant prince whose callousness to a ‘beggar woman’ resulted in his transformation into the Beast (Stevens).

Disney, too, has retained its superiority when it comes to translating children’s stories to film…and, this time around ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has morphed from animated feature into real people taking the viewers into the heart of the movie set in the tiny town of Villeneuve in France in 1770.

This 2017 version, based on Disney’s 1991 animated Box Office hit, features the same Oscar-winning musical score penned by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken plus four new songs by the latter and Tim Rice (asw – GPSA)

The Boss Baby

A new baby's arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator -- a wildly imaginative 7-year-old named Tim. The most unusual Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) arrives at Tim's home in a taxi, wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase. The instant sibling rivalry must soon be put aside when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (Animation – Synopsis)

Ghost in the Shell (V)

For the best effects, this is a movie which should be seen in 3D rather than 2D.

Of all the film genres that exist, sci-fi is my favourite and ‘Ghost in the Shell’ certainly doesn’t disappoint… but, it really needs to be seen in 3D to experience its full effect.

It was, therefore, with great anticipation, that I attended the Imax press screening in Durban complete with all the trimmings – popcorn, coke and 3D glasses, only to discover that the incorrect format was being screened ie 2D instead of 3D.

The plot is engaging and that’s one of the most important elements of going to the cinema, but the FX adds the ‘wow!’ factor… and, there’s plenty of opportunity for that in ‘Ghost in the Shell’.

But, I will say no more as you really must make that trip to the cinema to immerse yourself in the tale.

Synopsis

In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: a human who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals.

When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it.

As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to, and her life was not saved. Instead, it was stolen. (asw – gpsa)

Smurfs: Lost Village (V)

Best friends Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that's filled with magical creatures. Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) to find a mysterious village. (Synopsis)

Kong: Skull Island (V)

Scientists, soldiers and adventurers unite to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. Cut off from everything they know, they venture into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery soon becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape from a primal world where humanity does not belong. (Synopsis)

Keeping Up with the Kandasamys (L)

Great fun, truly South African film with tongue-in-cheek humour. Well worth seeing! (aw - GPSA)