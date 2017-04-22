User Rating: 0 / 5

Opening on the Big Screen in South Africa This Weekend (22 April 2017) and currently showing

Table 19 (10-12 PG, L)

Ex-maid of honour Eloise - having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text - decides to hold her head high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the random table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets. As everyone's secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. (Synopsis)

In Dubious Battle (16L)

Set in California apple country in the 1930s, nine hundred migratory workers rise up and join forces to protest unfair wages and working conditions. As the labor strike wears on and conflict grows between the apple pickers and the local growersa association, what begins as a fight for their rights turns into an all-out battle for survival in this star-studded re-telling of John Steinbeck’s beloved novel. (Synopsis)

Asterix & Obelix: Mansions of the gods (animation)

In order to wipe out the Gaulish village by any means necessary, Caesar plans to absorb the villagers into Roman culture by having an estate built next to the village to start a new Roman colony. (Synopsis)

Noor

Noor is a journalist who juggles her work, love and personal life on a day-to-day basis. One day, Noor's life takes a dramatic turn when she comes across an eye-opening investigative news story. (Synopsis – Bollywood)

Nouveau Art Circuit (now situated at Gateway Ster-Kinekor Commercial Cinemas in Durban)

‘A Contemporary Evening’ – Bolshoi Ballet (4 screenings only)

- Sat (22 Apr) 7:45pm

- Sun (23 Apr) 2:30pm

- Wed (26 Apr) 7:45pm

- Thurs (27 Apr) 7:45pm

This is ballet at its finest! For balletomanes this is an opportunity to see the best of the best! There are three one-act ballets which are featured with two intermissions which are filled with interviews and behind the scenes footage. Contemporary – The Cage & Seasons; Traditional – Interlude (a magnificent incorporation of bar work and comparisons between novices and professionals. NOT TO BE MISSED (asw – GPSA)

Silence (16V)

Martin Scorsese has brought yet another epic to the big screen and he has yet to disappoint. This time around it’s a cinematic journey to Japan with two Catholic missionaries who have their faith tested to the limit as they search for their mentor (Liam Neeson) who has seemingly disappeared.

This is a time in history where Christianity was outlawed and punishable by death. Well worth seeing! (asw – GPSA)

American Pastorale (13LS)

Seymour Swede Levov (Ewan McGregor) is a once legendary high school athlete who is now a successful businessman married to Dawn (Jennifer Connelly), a former beauty queen. When his beloved teenage daughter (Dakota Fanning) disappears after being accused of committing a violent act, Swede dedicates himself to finding her and reuniting his family. What he discovers shakes him to the core, forcing him to look beneath the surface and confront the chaos that is shaping the world around him. (Synopsis)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (P,V)

The time is 1939 and the place is Poland, homeland of Antonina Zabinski and her husband, Dr. Jan Zabinski. The Warsaw Zoo flourishes under Jan's stewardship and Antonina's care. When their country is invaded by the Nazis, Jan and Antonina are forced to report to the Reich's newly appointed chief zoologist, Lutz Heck. The Zabinskis covertly begin working with the Resistance and put into action plans to save the lives of hundreds from what has become the Warsaw Ghetto. (Synopsis)

The Last Face

Miguel (Javier Bardem), a Spanish doctor, puts himself in harm's way to deliver medical treatment to the victims of military uprisings. Wren (Charlize Theron) is the spokesperson for an organization that funds medical assistance for impoverished nations the world over. They meet in Liberia, where Wren is immediately impressed with Miguel's selflessness, medical skill and charm. They begin a torrid affair, one they must learn to balance with their important work. (Synopsis)

Still Showing

Fast & Furious 8 (LV)

Well worth a trip to the cinema. With action a-plenty and a fabulous script peppered with humour, this movie should not be missed! (asw – GPSA)

Beauty and the Beast (V)

It’s almost impossible to believe that a fairy tale written in the 18th Century by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont entrances children today as much as it did in days gone by.

In fact, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ improves each time it unfolds whether it be a dramatic’ stage production, ballet, animation or musical.

Emma Watson, whom we grew to love as the magical Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has developed into a magnificent English rose and makes for an entrancing Beauty, whose kindness seeps out of every pore.

Her nemesis, as you all know, is the selfishly arrogant prince whose callousness to a ‘beggar woman’ resulted in his transformation into the Beast (Stevens).

Disney, too, has retained its superiority when it comes to translating children’s stories to film…and, this time around ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has morphed from animated feature into real people taking the viewers into the heart of the movie set in the tiny town of Villeneuve in France in 1770.

This 2017 version, based on Disney’s 1991 animated Box Office hit, features the same Oscar-winning musical score penned by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken plus four new songs by the latter and Tim Rice (asw – GPSA)

The Boss Baby

A new baby's arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator -- a wildly imaginative 7-year-old named Tim. The most unusual Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) arrives at Tim's home in a taxi, wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase. The instant sibling rivalry must soon be put aside when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (Animation – Synopsis)

Gold

Inspired by actual events, is the epic tale of one man’s pursuit of the American dream and everything he’ll do to keep it from falling apart. Matthew McConaughey stars as Kenny Wells, a man raised in the mining business and desperate for a lucky break. He teams up with a mythic geologist and sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia (Synopsis)

Robo-Dog: Airborne

After an accident causes Robo-Dog to get lost and lose his memory, he is taken in by a new family. Tyler enlists the help of Barry as they scour the town in search of their missing robotic best friend.(Synopsis)

Ghost in the Shell (V)

For the best effects, this is a movie which should be seen in 3D rather than 2D.

Of all the film genres that exist, sci-fi is my favourite and ‘Ghost in the Shell’ certainly doesn’t disappoint… but, it really needs to be seen in 3D to experience its full effect.

It was, therefore, with great anticipation, that I attended the Imax press screening in Durban complete with all the trimmings – popcorn, coke and 3D glasses, only to discover that the incorrect format was being screened ie 2D instead of 3D.

The plot is engaging and that’s one of the most important elements of going to the cinema, but the FX adds the ‘wow!’ factor… and, there’s plenty of opportunity for that in ‘Ghost in the Shell’.

But, I will say no more as you really must make that trip to the cinema to immerse yourself in the tale.

Synopsis

In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: a human who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals.

When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it.

As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to, and her life was not saved. Instead, it was stolen.

Smurfs: Lost Village (V)

Best friends Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that's filled with magical creatures. Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) to find a mysterious village. (Synopsis)

Chips (LNV)

Jon Baker and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. Baker is a former motorbike rider who's trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky, undercover FBI agent who's investigating a multimillion dollar heist that may be an inside job. Forced to work together, the inexperienced rookie and hardened veteran begin clashing instead of clicking while trying to nab the bad guys. (Synopsis)

Power Rangers(LV)

Five ordinary teens must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers. (Synopsis)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (V)

An extremely violent film. For those who enjoy Keanu Reeves and action movies – you’ll either love or hate it – there will be no sitting on the fence (aw – GPSA)

Kong: Skull Island (V)

Scientists, soldiers and adventurers unite to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. Cut off from everything they know, they venture into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery soon becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape from a primal world where humanity does not belong. (Synopsis)

Keeping Up with the Kandasamys (L)

Great fun, truly South African film with tongue-in-cheek humour. Well worth seeing! (aw - GPSA)