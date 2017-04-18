User Rating: 0 / 5

Details Category: Movies Written by Ailsa Windsor

Review: Fast and Furious 8 – The Fate of the Furious You are guaranteed not to be disappointed (especially viewing the IMAX version) – absolutely everything you expect from the franchise is there and more: revved engines, monster tyres, lowered chassis and screeching wheels emitting clouds of smoke as the tyres bite into the tarmac (Pic: © Universal Pictures)

Starring: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron

It’s hard to believe that 15 years have passed since the first movie in the Fast and Furious series opened in cinemas worldwide and now we are entering its final phases with a concluding trilogy.

Vin Diesel not only returns to the screen with yet another action-packed foray into the world of souped-up cars, illegal street-racing intrigue and constant back-biting, but also behind the scenes as a co-producer..

Over the intervening years we have seen Vin, who takes on the role of Dominic Toretto – a man who will do absolutely anything to protect his family, disappearing and reappearing on the screen; the sad demise of Paul Walker as the undercover detective - Brian; and the most incredible motoring action to be seen on screen. Adrenaline surges as the drivers pit their energies against each other with respect to racing and feuds still keep the viewers entranced from the very first moments of the film to the last.

Filming took place in Cuba, the streets of New York City and the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea as the film-makers worked on weaving a story which would pay homage to Paul Walker and entice new fans.

This time around, however, the filmmakers have twisted the story and added some unique 21st century fx. Screenwriter - Chris Morgan, states in the production notes: “The Fate of the Furious is really about the after effects of a profound moment that threatens to shatter everything you believe in. What happens when the central figure of your family, the one who preached the lesson of never turning your back on each other, breaks those rules? What happens if he goes dark and his family has to take him on and stand against him? It’s unique and, at times, a little scary. It’s great drama for the franchise, and it gave us a reason to move forward in a compelling way.’

Vin adds: “I only wanted to continue the saga if we were going to collectively make the best final trilogy for ourselves, for the legacy of our brother Paul, and for Universal, who’s been so supportive over the years. With Furious 7, our focus was to not only make the best film in the saga but to honor what it has represented for almost two decades. The key to this next chapter is to challenge those core themes that have endured, and to do it in a way that is compelling but still entertaining.”

AND, they have definitely succeeded - the plot is compelling and the on-screen action enthralling! In addition, humour has been injected into the screenplay so cleverly that one just has to laugh at some of the interactions - a clever move, in my view, just to show that it is a cinematic outing and not a dramatic treatise. NOT TO BE MISSED!

