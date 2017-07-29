User Rating: 0 / 5

89th Academy Awards: This year's theme 'Inspiration' was carried out in a myriad of ways. As stated by President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - Cheryl Boon Isaacs: "Tonight is proof that art has no borders - all artists are connected throughout the world by an unbreakable bond" ... and the winners are...

Wow! This is an Academy Awards Ceremony which will definitely be remembered due to it's amazing twist at its conclusion!

Best Picture: Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Adele Romanski - 'Moonlight' - "Even in my dreams this couldn't be true," stated director Barry Jenkins after a mistake of note by Warren Beattie who announced 'La La Land'. "There was a time when I thought that this movie was impossible - we didn't do this - you guys chose us! Thank you!"

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Casey Affleck - 'Manchester By the Sea' - "One of the first people who taught me how to act - Denzel Washington... and I met him for the first time tonight."

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali - 'Moonlight' - "The best lesson I learnt : It's not about you, it's about the characters"

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone - 'La La Land' - "To the women in this category, you were all so extraordinary and I look up to you ... it's been an honour to stand next to you. I realise a moment like this is thanks to a mixture of huge luck and opportunity... when I get some feeling back I am going to hug the hell out of all of you"

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis - 'Fences' - "There's one place where all the people with the greatest potential are gathered and that's the graveyard. Exhume those stories!"

Best Director: Damien Chazelle (the youngest in history to ever win Best Director - 32 years-of-age) - "This was a movie about love and I was lucky to fall in love while making it"

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan - 'Manchester by the Sea' - "The movie is about people caring for people under great adversity"

Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney - 'Moonlight' "Two boys from Liberty City - to all those boys and girls who don't believe they can be here"

Best Foreign Film: Asghar Farhadi (Iran) 'The Salesman' - "My absence is out of respect for citizens of my country and others who have been denied entry."

Best Animated Feature Film: Byron Howard, RichMoore - 'Zootopia' - "We had this idea five years ago, to make a film which would make the world just a slighter better place. Thank you for embracing this story of tolerance."

Best Animated Short Film: Alan Barillaro, Marc Sondheimer - 'Piper'

Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren - 'La La Land' - "This film was made with such love and power and struggle"

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz - 'La La Land' - "I just put notes on the page it's the musicians that bring them to life"

Best original song: Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul - 'City of Stars - La La Land' - "Damien - you inspired every word we wrote"

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling: Alessandro Bertolazzi - 'Suicide Squad' - "For all the immigrants"

Best Costume Design: Colleen Atwood - 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

Best Production Design: Davis Wasco & Sandy Reynolds-Wasco - 'La La Land' "From our very first meetings you [Damien Chazelle] shared your energy with such joy and precision - thank you"

Best Documentary Feature: Ezra Edelman - 'O.J.: Made inAmerica' - "To the Academy: Thank you for recognising this unconventional movie. This is for the others - the victims of police violence, racialism ... "

Best Documentary Short Subject: Orlando von Eisendel, Joanna Natasegara 'The White Helmets' - "Would everyone please stand up to show you care?"

Best Live Action Short Film: Kristof Deák , Anna Udvardy - 'Sing' - "This is dedicated to the only people who can mae this world a better place - kids"

Best Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Dan Lemmon - 'The Jungle Book'

Best Film Editing: John Gilbert - 'Hacksaw Ridge' - "Mel - I hope there's plenty more"

Best Sound Editing: Silvain Bellemare - 'Arrival' - "Collective Award to all who were involved ... All we need is love!"

Best Sound Mixing: Kevin O' Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie & Peter Grace - 'Hacksaw Ridge' - "A special thank you to my mom - I know you are looking down at me"

Honorary Oscars awarded at the 2017 Governor's Ball: Lynn Stalmaster (Casting Director); Anne V. Coates (Film Editor); Frederick Wiseman (Documentary Film Maker); Jackie Chan (Actor)

Inspired by (each of these presenters were accompanied by their acting inspirations): Charlize Theron - "Shirley McLean" ; Seth Rogen "Michael J Fox"; Javier Bardem "Meryl Streep"

Memorable lines from movies

"We are the music makers, the dreamers of dreams" - Willie Wonka (Gene Wilder)

"That was my first mistake - not leaving enough room for me!" - Fences (Viola Davis)

"While everybody else is taking life, I will be saving it" - Hacksaw Ridge (Andrew Garfield)

"You don't have to love me, but know I love you" - Moonlight (Naomi Harris)