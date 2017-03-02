User Rating: 0 / 5

Written by Ailsa Windsor

Don’t look for the cerebral – just enjoy the fast-paced, tongue-in-cheek , adrenaline-surging action as Xander Cage returns from exile with a style all of his own in ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ which opens in cinemas this weekend

Starring: Vin Diesel, Samuel L Jackson, Toni Collette, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose

If you are an action movie junkie, enjoy Xtreme stunts, are a fan of parkour or merely wish to be mesmerised by well-toned, rippling muscles then ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ is not to be missed! Yes, I guess that covers most of us but, my stipulation is that it is imperative that the movie is viewed on the big screen to get the full benefit of sound, lights and (obviously) action.

Once again the world is in danger and time is of the essence as the search is on for Pandora’s Box – a technological masterpiece which has the ability to lock into satellites and place them under its control thereby gaining access to top secret government material worldwide and decimating countries at one flip of a switch.

This is the third time that Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) returns to our screens as the super-agent who takes every challenge as an opportunity for victory. This time around the action is even more Xtreme as the parkour-style stunts are absolutely mind-blowing! [Though for every parent who has seen their hyper-active child/ teen practicing these moves, the vision is always accompanied by a fear of broken limbs and more].

Xtreme heroics

Xander first emerged as a character created by filmmaker Rich Wilkes in 2002. Vin adds (in the production notes) that Xander is ‘a rebel with a cause’ - “Xander is, in some ways, the reluctant hero, the anti-hero. It’s something that I’ve always felt like I owned. I always felt like, sooner or later, I’ll have to return to this character and right the wrongs of the past”… [he is] “a person that society could write off as unimportant or of no value because of the type of music he listens to and we were saying that any of us could be heroic and patriotic if something feels as unjust as the plot proposed in the first ‘xXx’.”

“It’s this idea that these anti-establishment, good-bad guys are going to help save a world where it’s hard to distinguish who the bad guys actually are,” says production designer Jon Billington. “Augustus Gibbons [Samuel L Jackson] has a witty line at the beginning of ‘RXC’ that says, ‘You need to watch the watchers’ … “the bad guys aren’t always going to be the guys in the black masks. Sometimes it’s going to be the establishment. It’s going to be the people in power. And sometimes it’s going to be a tattoo-covered daredevil on a dirt bike.” As Xander Cage himself says: “If you wanted me back so bad, all you had to do was ask.”

This is escapism at its best! What more do you need besides a good laugh at tongue-in-cheek action taken to its utmost extreme and the knowledge that the cast had such a good time in the making of the film? No excuses accepted - get to your nearest cinema today! Want to know more? Here's a sneak peek!