SAFE BET movie Director to judge Cannes Diversity Shorts

The South African filmic scene continues drawing the world’s attention. Every year South African filmmakers seat at international judging panels such as “The Emmys” and judge international content. This clearly shows that the world has vested a significant level of trust in our own local film practitioners.

Adding to the current plethora of SA film projects and international presence is Bonginhlanhla Ncube, affectionately known as “Mr. B” who has been confirmed for the second time in a row now to judge the Diversity in Cannes Short Films, an international short film contest that takes place during the world’s most prestigious film festival, Festival de Cannes. This year’s Cannes International Film Festival takes place 11 – 22 May in France. Every year, the small French town of Cannes is set abuzz with filmmakers from all over the world. Red carpets are rolled out, expensive French wine is served, party after party and billions of dollars in film deals are signed during this prestigious event.Diversity in Cannes was conceived by US Event Producer and Entertainment Publicist, Yolonda Brinkley. Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes is an independent global filmmaker movement occurring annually in France. The ultimate goals are to expand the international network of globally diverse filmmakers and to encourage out of the box and beyond borders thinking when strategizing to produce, finance and distribute films. Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes is the only diversity initiative of its kind held during the Festival de Cannes. Since its 2010 inception, the Symposium has overflowed with power networking, group discussions and idea sharing. It serves as a strategy session for diverse minds seeking to enhance the visibility of their projects and to increase filmmaking opportunities beyond international and traditional borders. The event has announced to the Festival de Cannes and the international film community that the diverse voice has stories to tell, which will be shared by any means necessary.“I am highly honoured to have been invited one again to not only judge international films but to participate in this all important initiative, I think we all agree diversity in our industry (film) has always been and continues to be an issue.” Says Mr. B.

Mr. B will be showcasing his latest theatrical release offering Safe Bet which was exclusively released in cinemas by Sterkinekor in South Africa, he is hoping to meet and sign a couple of deals. The filmmaker will be attending the festival among a delegation organised by ATFT (Association for Transformation in Film & Television). Mr. B is also believed to be secretly casting German and British producers to obtain a strong partner for his 5 years in the making international feature film King Sekhukhune I.

