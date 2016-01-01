movies

Oscars 2016: Winners

Written by Ailsa Windsor

Oscar Winners (in Red) updated as they are announced. Current tally: Mad Max: Fury Road x5; The Danish Girl x1; The Big Short x1; Spotlight x2; The Revenant x3; Ex Machina x1; Inside Out x1; Bear Story x1; Bridge of Spies x1; A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness x1; Amy x1; Stutterer x1; Son of Saul x1; The Hateful Eight x1; Spectre x1; Room x1

BEST PICTURE

Spotlight - "It's time to protect the children...hope it will reach the ears of the Vatican"

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

 

ACTOR IN A LEADING  ROLE

Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant' "Climate change is real - for our children's children  - let's not take this planet forgranted... I do not take tonight forgranted"

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Matt Damon, The  Martian

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie  Redmayne,  The  Danish Girl

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mark Rylance, 'Bridge of Spies' - "It's a wonderful time to be an actor" (1st Oscar and nomination)

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Tom Hardy, The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Brie Larson, 'Room'

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

 ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Alicia Vikander, 'The Danish Girl'

 

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara, Carol

Rachel McAdams, Spotlight

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

 ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Inside Out - Pete Docter & Jonas Rivera

Anomalisa

Boy and the World

Shaun the Sheep Movie

When Marnie Was There

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Revenant - 3rd consecutive award for Emmanuel Lubezki

Carol

The Hateful Eight

Mad Max: Fury Road

Sicario

COSTUME DESIGN

Mad Max: Fury Road "Could be horribly prophetic, if we don't take care" - Jenny Beavan 

Carol

Cinderella

The Danish Girl

The Revenant

DIRECTING

The Revenant - Alejandro González Iñárritu (4th Oscar) "Ensure that the colour of our skin is as irrelevant is the colour of our hair"

The Big Short

Mad Max: Fury Road

Room

Spotlight

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Amy - Asif Kapadia & James Gay-Rees

Cartel Land

The Look of Silence

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness - Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy 

Body Team 12

Chau, beyond the Lines

Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah

Last Day of Freedom

FILM EDITING

Mad Max: Fury Road - Margaret Sixel (First Oscar Nomination and Win)

The Big Short

The Revenant

Spotlight

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Son of Saul - Hungary (Laszlo Nemes)

Embrace of the Serpent

Mustang

Theeb

A War

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Mad Max: Fury Road

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared

The Revenant

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

The Hateful Eight - Ennio Morricone (1st Oscar; 6th Nomination)

Bridge of Spies

Carol

Sicario

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

MUSIC  (ORIGINAL  SONG)

“Writing’s  On  The  Wall,” Spectre - Jimmy Napes & Sam Smith

“Earned It,” Fifty Shades of Grey

“Manta Ray,” Racing Extinction

“Simple  Song  #3,”  Youth

“Til It Happens To You,” The Hunting Ground

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mad Max: Fury Road

Bridge of Spies

The  Danish Girl

The Martian

The Revenant

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Bear Story - Gabriel Osorio & Pato Escala

Prologue

Sanjay’s Super Team

We Can’t Live without Cosmos

World of Tomorrow

SHORT  FILM  (LIVE ACTION)

Stutterer - Benjamin Cleary & Serena Armitage

Ave Maria

Day  One

Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)

Shok

SOUND EDITING

Mad Max: Fury Road - Mark Mangini & David White

The Martian

The Revenant

Sicario

Star  Wars:  The  Force Awakens

SOUND MIXING

Mad Max: Fury Road - Chris Jenkins, Greg Rudloff  & Ben Osmo

Bridge of Spies

The Martian

The Revenant

Star  Wars:  The  Force Awakens

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ex Machina - Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Carrie Rishel & Fay McConkey

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Star  Wars:  The  Force Awakens

WRITING  (ADAPTED  SCREENPLAY)

The Big Short

Brooklyn

Carol

The Martian

Room

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Spotlight 

Bridge of Spies

Ex Machina

Inside Out

Straight Outta Compton

