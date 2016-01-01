Oscars 2016: Winners
- Details
- Category: Movies
- Written by Ailsa Windsor
Oscar Winners (in Red) updated as they are announced. Current tally: Mad Max: Fury Road x5; The Danish Girl x1; The Big Short x1; Spotlight x2; The Revenant x3; Ex Machina x1; Inside Out x1; Bear Story x1; Bridge of Spies x1; A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness x1; Amy x1; Stutterer x1; Son of Saul x1; The Hateful Eight x1; Spectre x1; Room x1
BEST PICTURE
Spotlight - "It's time to protect the children...hope it will reach the ears of the Vatican"
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Room
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant' "Climate change is real - for our children's children - let's not take this planet forgranted... I do not take tonight forgranted"
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Matt Damon, The Martian
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mark Rylance, 'Bridge of Spies' - "It's a wonderful time to be an actor" (1st Oscar and nomination)
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Tom Hardy, The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Brie Larson, 'Room'
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Alicia Vikander, 'The Danish Girl'
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara, Carol
Rachel McAdams, Spotlight
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Inside Out - Pete Docter & Jonas Rivera
Anomalisa
Boy and the World
Shaun the Sheep Movie
When Marnie Was There
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Revenant - 3rd consecutive award for Emmanuel Lubezki
Carol
The Hateful Eight
Mad Max: Fury Road
Sicario
COSTUME DESIGN
Mad Max: Fury Road "Could be horribly prophetic, if we don't take care" - Jenny Beavan
Carol
Cinderella
The Danish Girl
The Revenant
DIRECTING
The Revenant - Alejandro González Iñárritu (4th Oscar) "Ensure that the colour of our skin is as irrelevant is the colour of our hair"
The Big Short
Mad Max: Fury Road
Room
Spotlight
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Amy - Asif Kapadia & James Gay-Rees
Cartel Land
The Look of Silence
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness - Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
Body Team 12
Chau, beyond the Lines
Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah
Last Day of Freedom
FILM EDITING
Mad Max: Fury Road - Margaret Sixel (First Oscar Nomination and Win)
The Big Short
The Revenant
Spotlight
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Son of Saul - Hungary (Laszlo Nemes)
Embrace of the Serpent
Mustang
Theeb
A War
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Mad Max: Fury Road
The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared
The Revenant
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
The Hateful Eight - Ennio Morricone (1st Oscar; 6th Nomination)
Bridge of Spies
Carol
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Writing’s On The Wall,” Spectre - Jimmy Napes & Sam Smith
“Earned It,” Fifty Shades of Grey
“Manta Ray,” Racing Extinction
“Simple Song #3,” Youth
“Til It Happens To You,” The Hunting Ground
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mad Max: Fury Road
Bridge of Spies
The Danish Girl
The Martian
The Revenant
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Bear Story - Gabriel Osorio & Pato Escala
Prologue
Sanjay’s Super Team
We Can’t Live without Cosmos
World of Tomorrow
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Stutterer - Benjamin Cleary & Serena Armitage
Ave Maria
Day One
Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)
Shok
SOUND EDITING
Mad Max: Fury Road - Mark Mangini & David White
The Martian
The Revenant
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
SOUND MIXING
Mad Max: Fury Road - Chris Jenkins, Greg Rudloff & Ben Osmo
Bridge of Spies
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
VISUAL EFFECTS
Ex Machina - Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Carrie Rishel & Fay McConkey
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
The Big Short
Brooklyn
Carol
The Martian
Room
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Spotlight
Bridge of Spies
Ex Machina
Inside Out
Straight Outta Compton