'A Crafty Christmas'

Details
Category: Events

craftychristmas1

Spread holiday cheer with sweet and simple handmade gift and decor ideas.  Creative Catalyst, Shelley McLean, leads you through an afternoon of creating beautiful, handmade...

* Christmas Crackers

* Christmas Cards and Tags

* Reindeer Gift Bags

* Laser Cut, beaded serviette rings

* Fun, inexpensive packaging ideas

* Simple, beautiful, handmade gifts

Each ticket includes refreshments and all the crafting stock you need to take home a bag of handmade treasures.

Please bring along a 'basic pencil case' with scissors, glue, pencil, ruler and eraser.

Date: Sunday 23 October 2016

Time: 13:00 - 17:00

Venue: St Thomas Anglican Church Hall

Entrance from Essenwood Road

Secure parking available

Tickets: R220 per person

To Book: Contact Ailsa Windsor at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Shopping opportunities will be available, so bring along some cash for gifts and craft stock supplies. (No credit card machine available)

Special deal: Book for 7 friends and get your ticket for FREE

